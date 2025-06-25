MIB shortlists 19 bidders for Phase III Batch III FM auctions; mock on June 30

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has released the list of 19 pre-qualified bidders for the third batch of Phase III e-auctions of private FM radio channels.

Advertisment

The ministry also announced that a mock auction will be held on Monday, June 30, to familiarise bidders with the auction process.

The bidders have been shortlisted based on their Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and Initial Eligibility Points (IEP), with DB Corp’s Radio Division topping the list with the highest EMD of Rs 8 crore and 3,200 eligibility points.

Other major contenders include Sapphire Media (Rs 7 crore EMD, 2,800 points), Hello FM parent Malar Publications (Rs 4.31 crore, 1,723 points), FM Tadka owner Rajasthan Patrika (Rs 4 crore, 1,600 points), and HT Media (Rs 3.75 crore, 1,500 points), which runs Fever FM and Radio Nasha.

Prominent southern publishers like The Malayala Manorama (Radio Mango) and The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. (Club FM) are also in the fray, reaffirming regional players' strong interest in FM expansion.

Recently, Sapphire Media acquired Big FM parent Reliance Broadcast Network.

The list also features newer and regional entrants such as Lohchab Motor Company, Madhuresh Publications, Setwell Coatings India, and Santamonica Tours and Travels, highlighting growing momentum for FM radio in Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

See the full list of pre-qualified bidders here:

https://mib.gov.in/sites/default/files/2025-06/pre-qualified-bidders_batch-iii-ph-iii-1.pdf

The mock auction, scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM, will be conducted by MSTC, the government’s e-auctioneer. Pre-qualified participants have been advised to configure their systems in advance and may seek support via the dedicated helpdesk or email.

The Phase III Batch III auctions are part of the government's broader strategy to deepen private sector participation in radio broadcasting and extend FM services to uncovered and underserved areas. MIB reiterated its commitment to a transparent and level playing field for both legacy networks and new entrants.

On October 14, the government invited applications for e-auctions for the allotment of 730 channels across 234 uncovered cities under the third batch of FM Phase-III radio channels.