MIB invites applications for e-auction of third batch of private FM radio phase-III channels

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications for e-auctions for the allotment of 730 channels across 234 uncovered cities under the third batch of FM Phase-III radio channels.

Earlier in August, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal for conducting the third batch of e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore, under the Private FM Radio Phase III policy.

The ministry has now invited applications from prospective bidders who meet the eligibility criteria to submit applications for auction participation. The last date for submission of applications has been set as November 18, 2024.

The auction will start 4 days after the mock auction and participants are expected to pay the first 25% payment within 5 calendar days, and remaining within 15 calendar days of the close of the auction and notification of successful bidders by the government.

The complete details regarding the Annual Fee are given in Clause 6 of FM Phase-III Policy Guidelines dated July 25, 2011, as amended from time to time.

Permission holders for a new FM radio channel in uncovered cities under Batch-III FM Phase-III auction must pay an annual fee of 4% of the channel’s gross revenue for the financial year, excluding Goods and Service Tax (GST).