MIB invites agency proposals for e-auction of private FM channels under Phase III

Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), on behalf of the President of India, is inviting proposals to select an agency for the e-auction of private FM channels under FM Radio Phase-III.

The agency will manage the auction process, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Eligible entities include registered companies or consortia in India or foreign companies with a registered office in India.

Details on application procedures are available on the MIB website and the Government e-procurement portal. The RFP, including scope and eligibility, can be found at [MIB's website](http://www.mib.gov.in) and [CPPP Portal](https://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app).

The bid deadline is September 17, 2024. Bidders must register on the e-tender portal, submit proposals online with a non-refundable fee of Rs 50,000 via Bharatkosh Portal, and physically submit a Bank Guarantee for Earnest Money Deposit to the MIB's FM Cell.

Phase III aims to expand the FM radio sector with more private players, enhancing regional and content diversity. Agencies must have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 2.5 Crore, a net worth of at least Rs 10 Crore, CMMi level 3 certification, and disclose any conflicts of interest.

This initiative is key to fostering a more inclusive and diverse media landscape.