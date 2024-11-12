MIB extends application deadline for FM Phase III auction to December 9

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has extended the deadline for applications and given more time for the e-auctions for the allotment of 730 channels across 234 uncovered cities under the third batch of FM Phase-III radio channels.

Now, the last date for submission of applications is set for December 9, 2024.

The notice inviting applications released last month by the ministry fixed November 15 as the deadline for submissions.

However, many radio operators urged the government to extend the deadline to January 15, 2025, citing the time required for review and assessing the market of each town under auction.

Publication of ownership details of applicants is set as December 16, 2024. The bidder ownership compliance certificate date is December 23, 2024.

Some operators also said that postponing the date of the actual auction to April would enable more budget allocation for auctions.

According to the notification from the I&B Ministry, the pre-qualification of bidders will happen on January 10, 2025, or once all requisite formalities are complete, whichever comes later. The mock auctions will follow 4-5 days after this announcement, with the actual auctions starting 4 days after the mock round.