MIB earnings from private FM channels rise 6% to Rs 196.28 crore in FY25

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s revenue from private FM radio channels grew by 6% to Rs 196.28 crore in financial year 2024-25, according to the Accounts at a Glance 2024-25.

This total comprises non-refundable one-time entry and migration fees, annual licence fees, tower rentals and processing charges.

In comparison, the ministry earned Rs 186.80 crore from private FM channels in FY2023-24 and Rs 178.99 crore in FY2022-23.

Separately, auction receipts for new FM spectrum licences contributed Rs 1.16 crore to the exchequer in FY2024-25.

As of March 31, 2024, India hosts 388 private FM channels operating in 113 cities across 26 states and five union territories. Recent additions include stations in Leh and Kargil in Ladakh, and Bhaderwah, Kathua and Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir.