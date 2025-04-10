MIB announces amendment to FM Radio e-auction rules

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an amendment to the Auction Rules dated November 27, 2024, pertaining to the e-auction of Private FM Radio Batch III channels under Phase III.

Effective April 2025, the duration of each round in the rank-wise multiple rounds in the frequency allocation stage has been revised from 30 minutes to 60 minutes, with no time extensions available to bidders.

This change aims to provide participants with a more substantial timeframe for decision-making during the auction process.

On October 14, the government invited applications for e-auctions for the allotment of 730 channels across 234 uncovered cities under the third batch of FM Phase-III radio channels.

Twenty applications are presently being considered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the third group of private FM radio phase-III channels