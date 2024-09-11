I&B ministry amends policy guidelines for FM Phase III auctions

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday amended Pvt FM Radio Phase III Policy Guidelines offering concessions in annual fees for the uncovered new cities in the States of North East, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and island territories (i.e, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep).

The I&B ministry said in its amended policy guidelines that under Batch- II FM Phase-lll auction, the auctions will be held for FM channels in uncovered new cities.

The ministry also released the list of 234 new cities approved by the cabinet on August 28, 2024.

The amended policy guidelines clarified that the reserve price for the auction will be the reserve price recommended by TRAI in 2022.

According to the amended guidelines, the permission holder in uncovered new cities under Batch Ill FM Phase-lll auction shall be liable to pay an Annual Fee to the Government of India every year charged @ 4% of Gross Revenue of its FM radio channel for the financial year for the concerned city excluding Goods and Service Tax.

However, the permission holder in the uncovered new cities in the States of North East i.e., Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura; Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir; and island territories (i.e, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep) under Batch-lll FM Phase-lll auction will be required to pay an Annual Fee to the Government of India charged at 2% of Gross Revenue excluding Goods and Service tax for each year for an initial period of three years.