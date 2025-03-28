Havas promote Dan Hagen and Jamie Seltzer to drive Global Data and Tech Strategy

New Delhi: Havas announced the appointment of two senior executives to steward the company’s future-forward data & tech agenda and accelerate its Converged strategy.

Dan Hagen is promoted to a group-wide role as Global Chief Data and Technology Officer. In his new remit, Hagen is responsible for the development of Havas’ AI-powered Converged operating system, empowering the group’s 23,000 people to work smarter and deliver integrated solutions to clients. He will also lead strategic data and tech alignment, governance, investments and operational excellence across all of Havas’ operating units globally.

Hagen most recently served as Global Chief Data and Tech Officer of Havas Media Network where he developed best-in-class, audience-first data and tech capabilities across more than 100+ markets. Hagen’s 25-year career spans technical and media practitioner roles, including launching the National Lottery’s interactive platform, serving as Chief Strategy Officer at both iProspect and Carat UK, and developing Havas Media Network’s Media Experience planning process.

“Data and technology are the cornerstone of our Converged global strategy – giving our people the tools, insights, and means of collaboration to supercharge our positive impact for clients,” shared Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman, Havas. “With his experience developing the Media Network’s award-winning audience planning platform, and his collaborative work with partners to develop industry-leading data and insight capabilities, Dan is ideally suited to chart a powerful data and tech future that delivers for our people and clients.”

Hagen is succeeded by Jamie Seltzer who is elevated to Global Chief Data and Technology Officer for Havas Media Network. Seltzer is responsible for developing the Converged media product and roadmap, enhancing the network’s overall data capabilities and fostering a data-driven culture rooted in driving meaningful business outcomes for clients. Seltzer was most recently Global Executive Vice President, CSA & Media Experience Analytics. As part of her new role, Jamie will maintain her strategic oversight and leadership of CSA, the global technology, data and analytics consultancy arm of HMN. Seltzer brings to bear more than 20+ years of experience in data and tech leadership having also held roles at WPP and Publicis Groupe.

“Clients are demanding future forward agency partners who are data-led and outcome driven; Jamie has been critical to ensuring Havas Media Network is positioned to deliver on that promise,” said Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Network. “We look forward to seeing Dan and Jamie’s continued collaboration across the entire Havas ecosystem to accelerate the group’s broader Converged strategy and data and tech ambitions.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.