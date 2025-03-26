GroupM secures lion’s share of India’s $1.1 billion media pitches: COMvergence

New Delhi: GroupM has maintained its dominant position among media agency groups, securing $447 million in new business value in 2024, according to the COMvergence New Business Barometer for India.

Trailing behind, Omnicom Media Group added $183 million, while Publicis Media Group followed with $71 million in new business value.

COMvergence, an independent global research firm specialising in media spend analysis and performance benchmarking, evaluated 157 account moves and retentions in 2024, estimating total media spends at $1.1 billion for the Indian market.

GroupM wins included Amazon and Tata Consumer Products; Omnicom Media Group wins included Tata Motors, Volkswagen and HDFC Life; Publicis Media Group’s wins included Kenvue and Relaxo Footwear.

Wavemaker, Spark Foundry, PHD, Madison Media and EssenceMediacom led the media agency roster.

For India, in 2024, Local pitches (country-specific pitches) were 62%, of the total pitches, in line with the trend of local pitches at 60% globally this year.

Amazon, Tata Motors, Kenvue, Tata Consumer Products, Volkswagen, Meesho, Hewlett Packard, Levi’s, Oppo, Spotify were among some of the significant account moves and retentions that dominated the Indian market from January 2024 to December 2024.