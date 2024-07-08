Glucon D & My FM collaborate for "Thakaan Gone, Energy On" initiative

Delhi: Glucon D and My FM collaborated to launch "Thakaan Gone, Energy On" in Ahmedabad. Presented by Glucon D and powered by 94.3 My FM, with the backing of the Ahmedabad Traffic Police, this initiative aimed at providing refreshment, hydration and energy to the on-duty traffic policemen.

The initiative kicked off with a ceremonial inauguration at the Police Commissioner's office in Ahmedabad. The event was graced by dignitaries including Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik, JCP Traffic Ahmedabad Narendra Chaudhary, and DCP Traffic Shafin Hasan, alongside the entire team of My FM.

This initiative was spread across 15 days. One of the highlights of the activity came when the Glucon D branded truck visited on-duty traffic enforcers stationed around the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium during the IPL playoffs last month. The core concept revolved around serving chilled glasses of Glucon D to the on-duty traffic police personnel apart from commuting Ahmedabadis.