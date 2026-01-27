Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati conferred Padma Shri

New Delhi: Former Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been conferred the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, for his contributions to public broadcasting, media reform, technology, and policy.

The honour was announced as part of the Padma Awards 2026 on the eve of Republic Day.

Vempati served as the CEO of India’s public broadcaster from 2017 to 2022, a period marked by significant institutional, technological, and digital transformation. During his tenure, he played a key role in modernising Doordarshan and All India Radio, strengthening their relevance amid rapid changes in the media consumption landscape.

He is widely credited with expanding Prasar Bharati’s digital presence and consolidating its online offerings to improve accessibility, reach, and audience engagement across platforms. His leadership also saw a strong push towards technology-driven reforms, including work on next-generation broadcasting initiatives such as Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) digital terrestrial broadcasting, aimed at delivering free-to-air public content directly to mobile devices.

An IIT Bombay alumnus, Vempati’s career spans media, technology, and public policy. Prior to his role at Prasar Bharati, he held senior leadership and editorial positions across media and digital platforms and worked in the private technology sector.

Following his tenure at the public broadcaster, he co-founded the DeepTech for Bharat Foundation, focusing on building indigenous deep-technology ecosystems. He is also actively involved in India’s artificial intelligence and science communication initiatives, serving on key advisory and governance bodies related to AI, education, and public communication.

Reacting to the honour, Vempati described the Padma Shri as a humbling recognition and said it strengthened his resolve to continue contributing to India’s development through technology, media, and public service.

The Padma Shri recognition places Vempati among a distinguished list of individuals acknowledged for their impact on India’s public institutions and national discourse.