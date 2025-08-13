FM Phase III auction: Malar Publications tops spend at Rs 17.23 cr, DB Corp wins most frequencies

New Delhi: DB Corp (MY FM), Sapphire Media (BIG FM), and Malar Publications (Hello FM) have emerged as the leading players in the third batch e-auction of Private FM Radio Phase-III channels conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These companies not only placed the highest-value bids but also secured the maximum number of frequencies in the latest round of licensing.

According to the final results released by the ministry, Malar Publications was the biggest spender overall, investing Rs. 17.23 crore to win 11 frequencies across multiple cities.

Its acquisitions included high-value slots in Karur (Rs. 1.68 crore), Nagercoil/Kanyakumari (Rs. 1.93 crore), Neyveli (Rs. 1.57 crore), Rajapalayam (Rs. 1.59 crore), Thanjavur (Rs. 1.57 crore), Tiruvannamalai (Rs. 1.31 crore) and Vaniyambadi (Rs. 1.54 crore), along with wins in Karaikudi, Coonoor, Pudukkottai and Dindigul.

Sapphire Media followed closely with a total spend of Rs. 16.29 crore across 9 licences. The company made the single highest bid of the auction by securing Ludhiana’s 92.3 MHz frequency for Rs. 7.83 crore. It also won channels in Bathinda (Rs. 1.36 crore), Haridwar (Rs. 1.08 crore), Kaithal (Rs. 95 lakh), Faizabad/Ayodhya (Rs. 73 lakh), Panipat (Rs. 1.13 crore), Mathura (Rs. 87 lakh) and Rohtak (Rs. 1.10 crore).

DB Corp emerged as the most widespread acquirer, winning 14 frequencies for a total of Rs. 15.29 crore. Its portfolio included Bhuj (Rs. 1.49 crore), Gandhidham (Rs. 1.49 crore), Daman (Rs. 1.28 crore), Panipat (Rs. 1.13 crore), Rohtak (Rs. 1.10 crore), Ganganagar (Rs. 1.21 crore), Pali (Rs. 1.06 crore), Sikar (Rs. 1.08 crore), Alwar, Bhilwara, Ratlam, Rewa, Rewari and Ambala.

Other notable high-value wins included HT Media, which acquired Moradabad’s 93.7 MHz frequency for Rs. 2.80 crore, and the Palakkad market, where Ahalia Healthcare, The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co., and The Malayala Manorama Co. each paid Rs. 1.69 crore.

Regional players also marked their presence. Setwell Coatings (India) secured Badaun (Rs. 62 lakh), Etawah (Rs. 77 lakh) and Mathura (Rs. 87 lakh), while AM Television picked up Silchar (Rs. 29 lakh), Dibrugarh (Rs. 39 lakh) and Jorhat (Rs. 41 lakh), recording the lowest-value wins in the auction.

The ministry said the data was compiled from system-generated final round results and frequency identification reports.

On October 14, the government invited applications for e-auctions for the allotment of 730 channels across 234 uncovered cities under the third batch of FM Phase-III radio channels.

The Phase III Batch III auctions were a part of the government's broader strategy to deepen private sector participation in radio broadcasting and extend FM services to uncovered and underserved areas.