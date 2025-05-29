David Droga steps down as Accenture Song CEO, transitions to Vice Chair role

New Delhi: The Chief Executive Officer of Accenture Song, David Droga, will step down from his CEO role at the end of the fiscal year, effective September 1, 2025.

Ndidi Oteh, currently the Accenture Song Americas lead, will succeed Droga as CEO, effective September 1, 2025.

Oteh will also join Accenture’s global management committee. Additionally, Nick Law, a globally recognised design leader, will take on the role of creative strategy and experience lead, also joining the global management committee.

Droga, who has been instrumental in transforming Accenture Song into a global creative and technological powerhouse, will transition to a broader strategic role as vice chair of Accenture.

Droga, the founder of the acclaimed creative agency Droga5, assumed the CEO role at Accenture Song (then Accenture Interactive) in 2021, following the $475 million acquisition of Droga5 by Accenture in 2019.

During his tenure, Droga unified over 40 acquisitions under the Accenture Song brand, introducing an innovative operating model that integrated creativity, technology, design, AI, strategy, and data.

In his new role as vice chair, Droga will focus on big-picture strategic initiatives across Accenture, stepping away from day-to-day operations to explore broader ideas and client relationships.

Droga Said, “After 30-plus years of leaping, I am ready to catch my breath. And being vice chair will allow me to do that, but also to contribute in new ways.”