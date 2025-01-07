Club FM Kerala kicks off 2025 with New Year's resolution campaign

New Delhi: Club FM is ushering in the new year with an initiative aimed at inspiring change and community engagement.

The station invited prominent decision-makers, including MLAs, District Collectors, Mayors, and senior police officials, to share their New Year's resolutions exclusively on Club FM.

This campaign broadcasts the resolutions of these leaders across Club FM's six stations throughout Kerala on New Year's Day.

By providing a platform for these individuals to share their commitments for the coming year, Club FM aims to foster transparency and accountability while inspiring listeners to embrace positive change.

"This initiative reflects Club FM's commitment to being more than just a radio station," said a spokesperson. "We strive to be a platform that connects with the hearts of Malayalees, amplifies the pulse of society, and drives meaningful conversations."

Club FM has a strong track record of blending entertainment with social responsibility. Previous campaigns have addressed issues like violence against women, promoted emerging talent, and highlighted abandoned projects across Kerala.

From addressing sensitive issues like violence against women through the "Teach Our Boys" campaign to foster future talent by introducing six Junior RJs on Children’s Day, Club FM has consistently blended entertainment with purpose.

The "Free Drums for Freedom" initiative on Independence Day highlighted abandoned projects across Kerala, compelling authorities to take action. Similarly, on World Music Day, Club FM handed the power to listeners, letting them curate the playlist, creating a unique listener-driven experience.