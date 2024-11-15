Club FM gave children the chance to don RJ hats on Children’s Day

New Delhi: Club FM took an innovative turn for Children’s Day with Club FM Junior RJ, engaging young talents across our six stations.

On Children’s Day, Club FM invited children to submit a one-minute creative self-introduction video. The radio channel received several entries. The channel’s creative team shortlisted 100 kids after a selection process.

Auditions were then held in all six stations, as well as at their client partner’s showroom, to further refine the list and handpick the final six Junior RJs.

These six children were given the opportunity to go on air on November 14, Children’s Day, as fully-fledged RJs.

This activity was presented by sponsor Pittapillil Agencies, Kochi, and powered by Pavizham Cook Off.

Club FM said that the selected junior RJs were groomed, learning about every aspect of the RJ profession. They explored the radio station’s workings, mastered content creation, planned segments, conducted interviews, and engaged with influencers. The entire content was developed by these young RJs in collaboration with the Club FM team.

On November 14, the Junior RJs took over the airwaves alone, without the presence of senior RJs. They presented content and asked "Little Big Questions"—thought-provoking inquiries to both peers and elders.

These ranged from significant socio-political topics like the Mullaperiyar Dam and climate change to child-centric issues such as exam pressure, homework stress, and educational challenges. By giving a voice to children’s perspectives on everyday and complex topics, we fostered unique conversations that resonated with both young and adult listeners.