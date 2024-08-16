Club FM beats the drum against several issues in Kerala

Delhi: Celebrating India's 78th Independence Day,, Club FM launched the "Free Drums for Freedom" campaign on August 15.

The campaign aimed to spotlight the unfulfilled promises and neglected projects across Kerala, drawing attention to the unfinished work left dormant due to administrative inaction.

Inspired by the historical practice of using drums to gather attention, Club FM symbolically beat the drums across all six stations. RJs from Club FM, dressed in costumes, led the charge, conducting this campaign in various locations. The campaign was executed through a series of on-air programs and social media stories, bringing neglected projects back into the public eye and urging for their completion.

In Thiruvananthapuram, issues such as the stalled development of the Amayizhanjaan Canal, the delayed Karamana-Kaliyikkavila National Highway project, the closed-down toilets at the modern bus stop in Bakery Junction, and the lack of breastfeeding centres were brought to the forefront.

Similarly, in Kottayam, the skywalk project and the halted Pandarakkalam elevated road on the Alappuzha-Changanassery Road were highlighted. Ernakulam's focus included the deteriorating condition of the KSRTC Bus Depot and the stranded low-floor AC buses in the depot, among other issues.

The campaign also covered stalled projects in Thrissur, such as the Kuttipuram State Highway development and the Koorkenchery-Kodungaloor State Highway expansion. In Kozhikode, the pollution of the Kallayi River and the neglected Kelappaji Park at Nadakkavu were among the issues raised.

Kannur's neglected projects, including the inauguration of Fort Road, the unfinished multi-level car parking near the stadium, and the lack of reflectors on dividers in the accident-prone areas from Chala to Valapattanam were also spotlighted.