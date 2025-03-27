Brazil named inaugural ‘Creative Country of the Year’ at Cannes Lions 2025

New Delhi: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that Brazil will be recognised as the inaugural recipient of the Creative Country of the Year.

As part of this recognition, the 2025 Festival will feature Brazilian creative showcases, celebratory events, dedicated stage talks and Brazilian-led activations across the City of Cannes, including the return of FilmBrazil, which will host a networking event and bring together the Brazilian and global community in celebration of Brazilian creativity.

The LIONS Creative Country of the Year for Brazil will be supported by Estadão. This year they celebrate their 150th year and nearly 25 years of Estadão as the official Cannes Lions representatives in Brazil.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS said: “The Creative Country of the Year will honour countries that have demonstrated consistent success at the Festival. As a global community of over 90 countries, we aim to recognise those who have shown an ongoing commitment to creativity as an economic growth driver, offering borderless inspiration through their creative leadership. We thank Estadão for their impact, passion and dedication that has been felt throughout the industry and the Festival over nearly 25 years. Together, we celebrate Brazil’s impressive record of Lion wins and its consistent performance at Cannes Lions, which is reflective of a nation that has creativity ingrained in its culture.”

Marilia Marton, Secretary of Culture, Creative Economy, and Industry for the State of São Paulo, said: “Creativity is a fundamental force for innovation and transformation, essential for finding solutions, inspiring change, and building a more just and sustainable future. It stems from our ability to think beyond boundaries and reinvent realities. As Washington Olivetto, a prominent figure in Brazilian advertising who has won over 50 Lions in his career, once said: 'There is no creativity without passion.' In Brazil, this passion is even more powerful, reflecting our cultural diversity and the unique way we face challenges. The country, with its ability to turn adversity into opportunity, has become fertile ground for bold and impactful ideas that not only shape our identity but also influence the world.”

Thea Skelton, VP Festivals, LIONS said about the honour: “The Creative Country of the Year honours Brazil’s exceptional track record at Cannes Lions, and its ability to spark inspiration that resonates worldwide. As part of our ongoing commitment to bring fresh voices to the global creative conversation, Brazilian delegates will have the opportunity to gift one complimentary Festival pass to a Brazilian-based colleague who has never attended the Festival before – allowing new talent to experience the inspiration and long-lasting impact of Cannes Lions for the first time.”

Brazil won its first Lions at the 1971 Festival, collecting two Bronze Lions for Cinema and a Silver Lion for Television. In 1975 it brought home its first Gold Lions, and in 1993 it was awarded its first Grand Prix for ‘The Guarana Diet Campaign’ by Dm9 Publicidade for Guarana Antarctica. Since then, it has gone on to win 1911 Lions, 20 of which have been Grands Prix.

In 1972, one of the most important names in Brazilian advertising, Alex Perissinoto, served as the first Brazilian Juror, and Christina Carvalho Pinto, the first woman to lead a multinational communication corporation in Latin America – the Young & Rubicam Group – served as the first female Juror from Brazil in 1990. To date, more than 400 Brazilians have served on Cannes Lions Juries. Brazilian national Marcello Serpa was responsible for bringing home Latin America’s first Grand Prix and was honoured with the prestigious Lion of St Mark in 2016.

Washington Olivetto, who sadly passed away in 2024, was the ‘Godfather of Brazilian Advertising’ and winner of Brazil’s first Gold Lion and more than 50 Lions across his career. In recognition of Washington Olivetto’s incredible impact and legacy within the Brazilian industry, a special tribute will be made to him during the Festival. Commenting on the tribute, TV director and friend of Olivetto José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho said: “Washington Olivetto simply changed the history of advertising in the world.”