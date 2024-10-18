Big FM unveils third season of ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: Big FM is back with the third season of its campaign, ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, would be the face of this campaign.

The third season aims to create a festive buzz, turning local shopping into a joyful extravaganza of exciting offers, memorable experiences and unbeatable deals, all while supporting local businesses.

It also aims to provide small-scale retailers with a platform that boosts their reach and drives real sales while making shopping a fun and rewarding experience for consumers.

Sunil Kumaran, COO of Big FM, shared, “After the great success of the first two seasons, we are excited to launch Season 3 of Super Duper Dhamaka with Sonakshi Sinha. Our endeavour with the campaign has always been to provide small scale retailers with a powerful platform to extend their reach and boost sales, while bringing joy and great deals to shoppers. Given Sonakshi Sinha’s incredible influence, we are happy to have her onboard to support this cause and we look forward to an amazing response this festive season. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with BIG FM’s commitment to staying deeply rooted in local communities, ensuring we not only engage with our listeners but also preserve the authenticity of their shopping experiences.”

Sinha said, “I am thrilled to join hands with Big FM for their innovative campaign Super Duper Dhamaka Season 3 that not only supports local retailers but also brings great deals to shoppers during the festive season. Diwali is all about celebration and this campaign perfectly captures that spirit by ensuring great deals for shoppers and ensures better footfall for local retailers. The idea of empowering local businesses is something that I am excited to extend my support to.”

The previous two seasons of Super Duper Dhamaka featured well-known actors Govinda and Sonu Sood. Season 3 of the campaign will be extensively promoted on-air and across digital and social media platforms of Big FM.