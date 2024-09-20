Big FM unveils third season of Big Green Durga with Aparajita Adhya

Delhi: Big FM, one of India’s radio networks, officially launched its Big Green Durga’ campaign at a press conference on September 19 at The Astor, Kolkata.

At the event, actress Aparajita Adhya was announced as the ambassador of the campaign, kicking off this year's eco-friendly initiative aimed at inspiring people to work towards a cleaner and greener city. She revealed the details of the campaign, expressing her support for the initiative. Adhya emphasised the importance of sustainability during Durga Puja and urged the community to engage in the campaign’s efforts actively.

This year, Big Green Durga’ takes an approach to tackling plastic pollution, focusing on recycling through a community-driven plastic collection drive.

Held across neighborhoods, colleges and markets, the collected waste will be used to create an upcycled Durga idol, which will be donated to a government or corporate facility after the puja symbolizing sustainability.

This year's campaign also highlights female Dhaakis, challenging traditional norms by featuring women drummers during the festivities. Additionally, Patachitra storytelling, a modern twist on the ancient scroll-based art form, will be narrated by a Patachitra artist and amplified through Big FM’s platforms.

Sharing her excitement, Adhya, shared, "I am truly honored to be part of Big FM's 'BIG Green Durga' campaign. I have always been passionate about eco-friendly practices and this initiative deeply resonates with me. Collecting plastic waste from the community and transforming it into a Durga idol is truly inspiring. This campaign goes beyond raising awareness—it is about taking meaningful action. I commend the Big FM team for their dedication and the sponsors for supporting such an important cause. Together, let us work toward a greener, cleaner future and celebrate Durga Puja responsibly."

Adding to it, Sunil Kumaran, COO, Big FM, said, "At Big FM, our philosophy has always centered around creating a positive impact through meaningful initiatives that resonate with our listeners. BIG Green Durga is a natural extension of this belief, encouraging communities to embrace sustainability while celebrating our heritage. Following the success of the past two seasons, which made significant strides in promoting eco-friendly practices, we are excited to continue the momentum with the third season of BIG Green Durga. We are also proud to have Aparajita Adhya as the face of this year’s campaign, along with the support of our esteemed sponsors, who have all come together to make this initiative a success.”

The campaign will culminate with a Durga Puja celebration from October 9 to 13 at the Kund Area, Salt Lake City Centre. The highlight of the festivities will be an upcycled Durga idol.

Sponsors including Meghbela Broadband as the Presenting Sponsor, Bosumati Basmati Rice as the Co-Powered by Sponsor, Magic Moments Verve Music Studio as the Celebration Partner, XUV 400 as the Driven By Partner, and Suzuki Avenis as the Ride Partner, took the stage to pledge their support.

Additionally, Duta Guro Masala, Senco Gold and Diamonds, Titan Eye+ and Damro joined as Associate sponsors, with The Astor as the Hospitality Partner and Irus and Image Eyewear as the Gift Partner. Shalimar Avida Agarbatti was also on board as the Prayer Partner along with Allen Healthcare as a Skincare Partner.