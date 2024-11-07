Big FM undergoes a content refresh

New Delhi: Big FM announced a content refresh to connect with the evolving audience preferences.

In a press statement, the radio platform said, “Building forward from its core ideology and brand philosophy of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, the radio network promises to continue being a change agent with a renewed vigour and a contemporary approach.”

This transformation is built on four foundational pillars—ccontent, music, soundscape and technology.

The radio network has unveiled a new rendition of its brand song, Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, sung by Sushant Divgikar. The reimagined version is more upbeat and vibrant, inviting listeners to embrace different possibilities through music. Big FM has also redefined its soundscape with new promos, jingles and bumpers.

Abe Thomas, CEO, Big FM, shared, “Our content refresh is about creating relevance and excitement that truly resonates with BIG FM’s philosophy. We aim to surprise our audience and deepen their connection with us by delivering content that goes beyond entertainment. By fostering a stronger and lasting brand affinity, we look forward to craft offerings that genuinely engage and connect with our listeners on a personal level.”

A standout in this content revamp journey is its recently launched flagship property, Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 3 with Pankaj Tripathi.

This season, the show takes a deep dive into the complexities of masculinity in today’s world coupled with stand-ups and satires in Pankaj’s inimitable style.

Big FM is also rolling out the Big Creators Club—a platform that brings brands closer to top influencers, creators and storytellers from diverse fields and regions.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “With this content refresh we are focused on breaking the mould by bringing a contemporary feel that reflects today’s media landscape whilst being true to our brand essence. Through insight driven and technology enabled offerings, personalisation and interactivity form the fundamental principles of our approach. Our new brand song by Sushant Divgikar is a step in that direction as it perfectly embodies the spirit of transformation and encourages audiences to break away from the ordinary. We are excited to provide a more immersive experience through our multi-media offerings like never before.”

The radio network has also curated a revamped playlist