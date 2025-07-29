BIG FM revives out-of-home vertical as BIG OOH

New Delhi: BIG FM has relaunched its out-of-home (OOH) vertical under the new name BIG OOH (formerly BIG Street), marking an expansion of its integrated media portfolio. The move brings together digital and traditional OOH formats with a technology-led, solution-driven approach that includes programmatic capabilities and regional targeting.

The relaunch builds on BIG FM’s existing hyperlocal presence by integrating Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) formats to deliver more focused, region-specific advertising.

The offering includes LED screens, video walls, signage and product zones, formats designed to help brands drive visibility through high-impact physical placements across key urban locations.

Sunil Kumaran, Chief Operating Officer, BIG FM, said, “After the launch of BIG LIVE platform, we are excited to further diversify our portfolio with the relaunch of BIG OOH. As a media powerhouse, our endeavour has always been to create innovative solutions that engineer real-world value for brands and their products.

With this new vertical, we are not just expanding our offerings; we are elevating our ability to deliver impactful, measurable and immersive brand experiences that resonate with audiences. The launch of BIG OOH further enables us to cater to the ever-evolving marketing needs and provide integrated media solutions that drive results.”

Commenting on the development, Rahul Tyagi, National Lead, BIG OOH, added, “BIG OOH is the next phase in BIG FM’s evolution towards offering 360-degree marketing excellence. With this addition, we aim to meet the marketing requirements of brands and deliver impactful strategies that shape brand identity and drive high recall."