Big FM returns with Big Antashari presented by BOB

New Delhi: Big FM announced the return of Big Antakshari with Annu Kapoor presented by Bank of Baroda. This season features selected teams that have passed rigorous audition rounds held across cities in India. This show will air across 52 stations of the Big FM network on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 pm to 9 pm.

Big Antakshari Season 2 features three teams – Bank of Baroda Deewane, Bank of Baroda Parwaane and Bank of Baroda Mastaane – competing in a musical showdown each week, showcasing their passion for Bollywood music.

The game comprises three rounds: the Akshar Round, the Dhun Round and the Visual Round.

Host Kapoor commented, "My long-standing association with Big FM has allowed me to witness the evolution of audio content over the years. With growing anticipation and enthusiasm among listeners of all age groups, the second season of Big Antakshari promises to be an unforgettable journey filled with fun and entertainment."

Adding to it, Sunil Kumaran, COO, Big FM, said, "Big Antakshari continues to take Big FM’s rich legacy of iconic shows forward. The show’s transition from television to radio marks a significant milestone in the audio industry, especially for us. With Annu Kapoor's signature hosting style, coupled with his valuable insights, witty remarks and engaging banter, this season is poised to cement a special place in listeners’ hearts. Additionally, integrating anecdotes, games and trivia with the traditional game format makes this season relatable for audiences across ages. We’re beyond excited for Big Antakshari season 2 and cannot wait to revel in the love from our listeners, once again.”