Big FM raises organ donation awareness with 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata'

Delhi: Big FM has launched its purpose-led campaign, 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata’, aimed at inspiring and encouraging organ donations across India. Building on the 'Bano Mumbai Ke Ang Daata' and 'Ghar Ghar Ang Daata' campaigns that were launched in Mumbai over the past two years, the initiative is now expanding nationwide.

The campaign will be hosted on all 58 Big FM stations by its RJs, including RJ Vrajesh Hirjee from Mumbai, RJ Akriti from Delhi, RJ Sangram from Pune, RJ Nayana from Mangalore, RJ Uday from Goa and RJ Juhie from Jammu. The six-week campaign aims to feature a mix of on-air and on-ground activities.

On-air initiatives will include RJ advocacy, patient and donor stories, polls and interactions with celebrities, influencers, doctors and health experts. Additionally, a song to raise awareness among citizens has also been created by Bollywood playback singer-songwriter Aaman Trikha.

The radio network has also partnered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), an authority under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The campaign will mobilise RJs to advocate for organ donation registration and create awareness for obtaining donor cards with the help of NOTTO, regional and state authorities and community leaders.

Big FM teams aim to engage audiences directly through on-ground activities, visiting Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and corporate offices to encourage future organ donation via street plays (Nukkad Natak).

Talking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, Big FM expressed, “After the overwhelming success of our last two campaigns in Mumbai, we are now scaling up by taking this initiative 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' nationwide. Our endeavor has always been to create a positive impact that leads to tangible outcomes and this expansion is a testament to that commitment. Our team hopes to save many lives by increasing organ donation registrations and promoting a culture of empathy and support.”

Additionally, Big FM is set to implement an awareness drive at the Mumbai metro using hoardings.