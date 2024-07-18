Big FM launches AI driven custom song generation platform, Big Dhun

Delhi: Big FM aims to leverage its offerings under its integrated marketing brand architecture – Big World, enabling them with the power of AI.

The radio network aims to create a cohesive and dynamic ecosystem that enhances user experience and fosters deeper connection with its audience. The radio network announced its AI driven initiative - Big Dhun : a custom song generation platform.

Big Dhun is an exclusive AI-powered song creation platform. The interactive platform will enable users to input different prompts to generate a unique song in seconds.

It invites listeners to share specific details reflecting their mood, preferred genre, language, gender, personal story or any chosen theme. The AI platform will generate custom songs that encapsulates the essence of these elements.

Big Dhun is all set to be launched on Friendship’s Day. The songs, crafted with precision reflecting different kinds of relationships that friends share, will be accompanied by testimonials.

Commenting on the same, Abraham Thomas, CEO, Big FM, said, “At Big FM, we're leveraging AI to transform our content strategy, enhance engagement and set new benchmarks in consumer experience. It allows us to deliver real-time, data-driven content and interactions, ensuring that our offerings are always relevant, engaging and tailored to individual preferences. We have an impressive line up of offerings in this space which we are sure to get all our stakeholders excited.”

Sunil Kumaran, COO, Big FM, shared, “Through Big World, our endeavour has always been to provide end-to-end solutions to all our stakeholders. With the introduction of AI, we were leveraging it as a tool to create personalised content and gain deeper consumer insights, but now we are applying it in a more analytical direction. In the age of digital media and entertainment, interactive campaigns that engage users creatively are at the forefront of innovations. Our new platform Big Dhun aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence to create a unique experience where users can generate personalised songs. It embodies the philosophy of innovation, connectivity and personalised engagement, underscoring our dedication to delivering a holistic experience.”