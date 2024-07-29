Big FM honours 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Delhi: Big FM, one of the radio networks in the country, marked the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas with its initiative ‘Mera Dil Kargil.’

This year's campaign honours the milestone anniversary of the bravery and determination of the Indian soldiers who fought in the Kargil War. Big FM RJs - RJ Pihu and RJ Anshuman visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass where they provided live updates, honouring War Heroes, Veer Naaris (brave widows) and War Veterans. Their stories were narrated and broadcasted through live connections with RJs across the radio network’s key stations.

Big FM hosted shows like ‘Shaurya Gaathayein’ (stories of bravery) of Kargil Vijay and interviews of war veterans across stations. Listeners conveyed their wishes for soldiers and their families through messages, songs, poetry and more. In a special tribute, Big FM dedicated a ‘Gift of Music’ to the courage and valour of the soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas broadcasting patriotic songs across all stations.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, Big FM, said, "India stands strong because of the brave soldiers protecting our borders. Honouring their enduring spirit through our 'Mera Dil Kargil' campaign is extremely special for everyone at Big FM. The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation. Through such meaningful initiatives, we bow to our heroes and highlight their lasting inspiration for the youth of India. By creating deeper emotional connections and reinforcing our brand's commitment to patriotism, we aim to inspire our listeners and instil strong community values."

Every year, Big FM honours the army personnel through this campaign with on air, digital and on- ground activations. Furthermore, Big FM aired interactions with war veterans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war, organised the 1st Military Heritage Festival in 2023 and served as the official radio partner for the Honour Run Army Veterans Half Marathon.