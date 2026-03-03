New Delhi: BIG FM, the radio network operated by Reliance Broadcast Network, has announced its entry into the real estate sector with the launch of a new vertical, Big FM Realty.

As part of the move, the company has acquired an approximately 80-acre land parcel on the Lucknow–Bahraich Road in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The development is projected to generate around Rs 1,200 crore in revenue. The company said it expects cumulative revenues in the range of Rs 3,500–4,000 crore over the next three years through expansion across multiple locations.

The proposed development will be structured as a mixed-use township incorporating plotted residential developments, group housing, commercial and retail spaces.

The project is located along the Lucknow–Bahraich corridor, which is witnessing infrastructure upgrades, including the ongoing four-laning of National Highway 927. The road expansion is expected to improve connectivity between Lucknow and the Nepal border and reduce travel time between Lucknow and Bahraich.

According to the company, improving infrastructure and growing demand for residential and commercial developments in the region influenced the decision to begin the real estate venture in Bahraich.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson for Big FM Realty said, “The launch of Big FM Realty marks a defining chapter in our journey of growth and transformation. Having built a strong national identity rooted in trust, authenticity, and scale through our media heritage, we are now extending that same commitment to excellence into real estate.

We aim to deliver thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that blend innovation with practicality, ensuring lasting financial and lifestyle benefits for our customers. Bahraich, with its promising growth developments and strategic location, represents an exciting high-potential opportunity, and this project serves as the strong foundation for our wider vision in shaping modern urban living across India.”

The township is planned as an integrated development combining residential, retail and commercial components along with landscaped spaces and infrastructure intended to support emerging urban demand in regional growth corridors.