Big FM becomes official radio partner for Hockey India League 2024-25

New Delhi: Big FM has partnered with the Hockey India League (HIL) as the Official Radio Partner for the 2024-25 season.

The Hockey India League will kick off on December 28, 2024, featuring a lineup of eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competing in Rourkela and Ranchi.

This season also marks the debut of the Women’s Hockey India League.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, Big FM, shared, "BIG FM is proud to partner with the Hockey India League in celebrating and promoting India’s rich hockey heritage. Hockey holds a special place in the hearts of millions, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to spreading awareness about the sport’s legacy and significance. Together, we aim to shine a spotlight on hockey’s incredible journey and inspire a deeper appreciation for the sport across the country."

Dilip Tirkey, Chairperson of the Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee, said, "Radio has a unique ability to connect with people in the remotest corners of the country, making it the perfect medium to promote hockey. With BIG FM’s engaging content and nationwide reach, we aim to make hockey a household conversation. This partnership will spark excitement across India and bring more fans closer to IndiaKaGame. Together, we’re confident of taking the Hockey India League to new heights of popularity."

Bhola Nath Singh, Member of the HIL Governing Committee, added, “BIG FM’s captivating narrative style and broad reach make it an ideal partner to grow hockey’s fanbase. Through this association, we aim to unite the country in support of IndiaKaGame and inspire millions to cheer for our national sport."