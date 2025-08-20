Abe Thomas returns to Radio City as CEO, Ashit Kukian exits

New Delhi: Music Broadcast Limited, the parent company of Radio City, has announced the appointment of Abraham (Abe) Thomas as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025.

He succeeds Ashit Kukian, who has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

In his resignation letter, Kukian confirmed that there were no material reasons for his exit beyond taking up a new professional role. Kukian also steps down from his position on the Risk Management Committee of the company.

Thomas brings over three decades of leadership experience across broadcasting, print and digital media in India, China and South Asia. He has previously served as CEO of both BIG FM (Reliance Broadcast Network.) and Radio City.

He is also the co-founder of One Network Entertainment, a digital video venture, and has held senior roles at RED FM, MTV Asia, Sony Entertainment Television and Indian Express.

Interestingly, Kukian had himself replaced Abe Thomas at Radio City in 2018. He had earlier served as COO of the company till 2015, before moving on to roles at Times Network and ITV Network, and eventually returning to Radio City as CEO.

The board also appointed Rajiv Shah as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, effective August 20, 2025. Shah, a Chartered Accountant, has been with Radio City since 2022, overseeing investor relations and corporate strategy.

Additionally, the Risk Management Committee has been reconstituted with Shailesh Gupta as Chairman, joined by Anita Nayyar and Divya Karani as members.