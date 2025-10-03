Aaj Tak Radio’s Teen Taal to record 125th episode live in Lucknow on October 4

New Delhi: Aaj Tak Radio’s Hindi podcast Teen Taal will mark a milestone with a live recording of its 125th episode (Season 2) in Lucknow on Saturday, October 4, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from 8:00 pm.

The show bills itself as India’s top-ranked Hindi podcast across major platforms and a regular Apple Podcasts chart topper.

The trio of Kamlesh Kishore Singh (Tau), Kuldeep Mishra (Sardaar) and Asif Khan (Khan Cha) will headline the evening with their familiar mix of humour, satire and quick observations. Organisers say the format will be interactive, with audience participation built into the recording. Registrations are open and seats are limited.

The Lucknow stop follows a 100th episode celebration in Pune that drew a large turnout, including fans who travelled from overseas. The franchise has leaned on city-based live shows to deepen listener communities beyond its regular digital reach.

Event details