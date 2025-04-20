Advertisment

Radio

Aaj Tak Radio’s Podcast ‘Teen Taal’ records 100th episode Live

The show’s three hosts—Kamlesh Kishore Singh (Tau), Kuldeep Mishra (Sardaar), and Asif Khan (Khan Cha)—took the stage at MIT Pune to record the podcast live

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Teen Taal100th Episode Celebration in Pune
New Delhi: Aaj Tak Radio’s podcast ‘Teen Taal’ marked the live recording of its 100th episode from Season 2 with an event at MIT University of Art, Design and Technology, Pune. 

The show’s three hosts—Kamlesh Kishore Singh (Tau), Kuldeep Mishra (Sardaar), and Asif Khan (Khan Cha)—took the stage, engaging the audience. 

The event provided fans with an opportunity to experience their favourite podcast in a live setting and an open platform to interact with the trio. 

This landmark 100th episode was released on April 18 at 8 PM on Aaj Tak Radio’s official platform. 

The celebration in Pune was supported by Reliance Trends as the presenting sponsor and 8PM Premium Black packaged drinking water as the Associate Sponsor.

 

