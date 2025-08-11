Zurich Kotak General Insurance names Surabhi Kanjilal as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited has appointed Surabhi Kanjilal as Chief Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for the company’s marketing and PR strategy, brand development, and digital initiatives.

Kanjilal has over 16 years of experience in marketing, brand building, growth strategy, customer experience, and corporate communications. Prior to joining Zurich Kotak General Insurance, she was Head, Marketing and Retail PMO at Reliance General Insurance for more than six years. Her previous roles include positions at Reliance Health, Ola TFS, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, and Mullen Lintas.

Commenting on the appointment, Alok Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, said, “We have entered a new phase of growth, and I am happy that Surabhi is going to be a part of this journey. The wealth of experience and expertise that she brings is invaluable for us. I look forward to partnering with her to create a positive impact in terms of innovation, customer-centricity, and further strengthening our market position.”