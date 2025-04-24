Zone Media onboards Sahil Bisht as Global Sales Director

New Delhi: Zone Media, an adtech and media solutions company, has announced the appointment of Sahil Bisht as Global Sales Director.

In his new role, Bisht will lead Zone Media’s sales efforts globally, with a focus on driving performance, expanding the company’s reach in newer regions while focusing on existing markets like India, Southeast Asia, the GCC/MENA region, and parts of Latin America and Europe.

Bisht has 12 years of experience across various markets and industries. He has worked with organisations such as Lufthansa Airlines, Genpact India, Business Standard, Admitad India, and KIT Global.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, Zone Media, said, “From the moment we met Bisht, it was clear he brings more than just experience. He brings vision, integrity, and an intuitive grasp of what it takes to build lasting partnerships in a dynamic global landscape. As we scale new heights at Zone Media, we were looking for a leader who could not only drive results but also inspire teams and cultivate trust across markets. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team and are confident he’ll play a pivotal role in shaping what comes next."

Bisht added, “Joining Zone Media at such a pivotal moment is truly exciting. My role isn't just about leading sales; it's about contributing to something lasting. What excites me most is the opportunity to unite people, performance, and purpose on a global scale.”