Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro for 10-minute food delivery

New Delhi: Zomato's subsidiary, Blinkit, has launched "Bistro," a new app dedicated to delivering food within 10 minutes.

The service, currently available in select areas of Gurugram, aims to compete directly with other players like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy's Bolt in the burgeoning ultra-fast food delivery market.

Bistro offers a variety of food items, including snacks, meals, desserts, and beverages, promising customers a swift and convenient dining experience.

This launch marks Blinkit's first foray into the food delivery space, following Zomato's earlier, albeit discontinued, attempt at 10-minute food delivery in the same region.

The introduction of Bistro is part of a broader trend among quick-commerce platforms to diversify beyond groceries, tapping into the lucrative food delivery sector.

The Bistro app is now available on Google's Play Store, with plans to expand its service area and potentially introduce it on Apple's App Store in the near future.