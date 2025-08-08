Zomato reveals why it chose SRK as brand ambassador and launched ‘Hustle’ campaign

New Delhi: Zomato, a brand known for its razor-sharp wit and snackable creatives, has taken an unexpected turn with its latest campaign, Fuel Your Hustle.

The film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside AR Rahman, Mary Kom and Jasprit Bumrah, moved away from humour and food-driven visuals to deliver a purpose-led, cinematic narrative celebrating the quiet grind behind success.

The company has now officially announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

Explaining the move, Zomato said Khan embodies the spirit of hard work and consistency, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting people in their daily journeys with food.

“Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, from humble beginnings to global icon, mirrors the grit and persistence we believe in. No shortcuts, just relentless progress,” said Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head, Zomato. “His influence transcends generations and borders and is a reminder for India to keep at it.”

Founder Deepinder Goyal described the campaign as “not an ad, but a belief,” positioning Zomato as a silent partner in the daily hustle of millions, whether they are building businesses, pursuing careers, or navigating everyday challenges.

When the campaign was launched a few weeks ago, it sparked conversation in marketing circles. Communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan called it “the most un-Zomato ad” he’s ever seen, while some questioned whether the ‘hustle’ positioning connects closely enough to a food-tech platform’s core proposition. Others viewed it as a natural next step for a brand aiming to expand beyond transaction-driven, urban-youth targeting into broader, aspirational storytelling.

Khan said the association felt organic: “Zomato’s story is one of hustle, innovation and a love for bringing people closer to what they cherish most — great food. It’s a journey that resonates with me deeply, and I am thrilled to be part of a brand that has become a household name across India.”

As part of the collaboration, Khan will appear across Zomato’s multi-platform marketing, including television commercials, digital campaigns, print, and outdoor activations.