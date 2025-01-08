Zomato launches 15-minute food delivery service in India

New Delhi: Zomato announced the launch of its 15-minute food service.

This initiative, dubbed "Zomato Instant", promises to deliver meals from a curated menu to customers' doorsteps within just a quarter of an hour.

CEO Deepinder Goyal explained the mechanics behind this project and said "We understand the essence of time in our customers' lives. 'Zomato Instant' is our commitment to providing not just speed but also quality, ensuring that even in 15 minutes, the food remains hot, fresh, and delicious," Goyal stated.

To achieve this, Zomato has developed a network of 'Instant Kitchens' located strategically across major cities in India, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad. These kitchens are equipped with advanced technology for quick cooking and packaging, designed to minimise preparation and delivery times.

The menu for Zomato Instant is limited to items that can be prepared swiftly yet maintain high culinary standards. It includes a range of options from quick bites like sliders and wraps to popular Indian dishes like biryani and dosa, all tailored for speed without compromising on taste or quality.

"Every dish has been carefully selected and tested to ensure it meets our stringent standards for taste, even under the pressure of speed. Our chefs have worked tirelessly on this project," added Goyal.

The service also leverages Zomato's existing fleet of delivery personnel, who will use electric bikes for even faster and more eco-friendly deliveries within urban locales. Zomato has promised that this service will not only be about speed but also about sustainability, with packaging designed to be completely recyclable.