Zomato introduces, ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature

Delhi: Zomato unveiled in a blog post, that it has launched its ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature for its ticketing platform.

How it works?

Customers can buy tickets to their favorite event as soon as they go live on the Zomato app. If their plans change for any reason, they can list their ticket on the Zomato app for a price lower or higher than their original purchase price (capped at 2x of the current phase price live on the ticketing platform). Once another customer purchases this listed ticket, the seller’s ticket is canceled and a new ticket is issued to the customer purchasing this ticket – issued and authenticated by Zomato. The seller will get the full value of their listed price transferred to their preferred payment method (subject to applicable taxes).

To promote misuse of this feature for black market touting or unfair pricing, the company revealed a few checks and balances in place:

A customer can buy up to 10 tickets per category which can be listed for selling. The highest price at which they can list their tickets will be capped at 2x of the current phase price on the Zomato app – if the tickets for the event are sold out, the cap will be 2x the final phase price.

For example – if a customer purchased an Early Bird ticket for Rs.1000 and the current phase is live at Rs 2000, the customer can list their ticket for any price up to Rs. 4000.

The company added, “We hope this new feature empowers all our customers and removes any second-guessing about being able to book tickets in advance to events they love.”

The feature is to go live on the Zomato app on September 30, 2024 starting with the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

The company stated, “We will continue to grow and evolve this initiative as we go along. This is surely not how this feature will look in a few months/years from now, so it is important for the industry to talk to us with the spirit of 'we are all part of the same team.' "

https://x.com/deepigoyal/status/1828328672530465081