Zomato food delivery CEO steps down, Deepinder Goyal to oversee operations

New Delhi: Zomato announced that Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of its food delivery business, has stepped down from his role.

The company’s founder and group CEO, Deepinder Goyal, will take charge of food delivery operations until a permanent replacement is appointed.

According to a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ranjan’s resignation is part of an internal reshuffle at Eternal, Zomato’s parent entity. Ranjan, who assumed the role of food delivery CEO in May 2023, will remain with the company in a different capacity, though details of his new role were not disclosed.

Zomato reported a net profit of Rs 253 crore in Q1 FY25, a jump from Rs 2 crore in the same period last year, with operating revenues soaring 74% to Rs 4,206 crore.

The reshuffle follows a series of high-profile exits, including Chief Operating Officer Rinshul Chandra in April 2025, Chief People Officer and co-founder Akriti Chopra in September 2024, and Hyperpure CFO Hemal Jain in December 2024.