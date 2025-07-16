Zomato drops the sass and the snacks to chase purpose-driven clout in new ad film

New Delhi: Zomato’s latest ad campaign is not what we ordered. The food delivery app that practically made memes and sass a second language recently released a campaign that is unexpectedly cinematic, poetic, and emotional.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mary Kom, and Jasprit Bumrah, the new ad film “Fuel your hustle,” attempts an ambitious move, wherein, the brand seems to be inching away from promotions and punchlines and towards purpose and philosophy.

No flashy discounts, no drool-worthy food shots, no overt cravings. Instead, the brand leans into a cinematic narrative celebrating effort and excellence, a storytelling approach reminiscent of what Nike and Coca-Cola have long mastered globally.

Founder Deepinder Goyal described it not as an ad but a “belief.” “Every day, millions of Indians tap ‘Place Order’ on Zomato in between their routines, responsibilities and dreams. Some are building startups. Some are raising kids. Some are taking a break. Different stories, one thing in common: Consistent effort,” Goyal wrote.

Ever since its launch, the campaign has sparked both admiration and bewilderment among netizens. LinkedIn timelines are witnessing various industry voices submitting their opinion on the campaign.

Communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan called it “the most Un-Zomato ad” he has ever seen. He further quipped, “I believe Dharma Cornerstone Agency is involved in the making of this ad. That not only explains the four expensive celebrities, but also the lack of a cohesive idea to link the narrative back to Zomato and instead making us think of Nike... or Apple... or Adidas... among others.”

Saurabh Parmar, Fractional CMO, Alt Strategy, asked, “What does Zomato have to do with hustle?” Parmar reminisced how the food platform’s branding had always been “quirky, funny, and personal.” However, with the latest campaign, the brand seems to be pivoting on its positioning, Parmar noted.

“So this is not just a different campaign but a different brand positioning. Why take a new direction when the first one is working? What's the insight?” Parmar wrote in the LinkedIn post.

Mannat Sharma, Co-founder, The Delhi Fork, did not mince words. She stated that “Zomato did not launch an ad. They launched a knockoff of every global brand’s moodboard.”

“Awe-inspiring visuals. Emotional soundtrack. Monologues on greatness. Sound familiar?

That’s because we’ve seen this before. From Nike. From Apple. From everyone trying to feel legendary,” she said.

For a company that’s helped define the category, Zomato is suddenly speaking in a tone that could belong to any global brand with a purpose-led identity. It’s stirring, sure. But it also leaves a fair chunk of the audience wondering, where’s the food?

What makes this campaign stand out is its complete departure from utility and delivery-focused communication.

From an advertising perspective, it’s a bold move. From a business lens? The waters are murkier. With performance marketing driving the food tech space, a brand film with no mention of app experience, speed, or even food might leave some scratching their heads.

Still, you can’t ignore what it’s done. It’s made people talk. It’s made people feel. And that, in an industry filled with offer codes and cashback CTAs, is no small win. This one may be for the books where a food delivery platform flirted with the language that legacy global brands speak.