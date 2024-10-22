Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health and wellness startup 'Continue'

New Delhi: Zomato's co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has stepped into the health and wellness arena with the launch of his new venture, Continue.

‘Continue’, incorporated in April 2023 under the name Upslope Advisors, will focus on comprehensive solutions for nutrition, sleep monitoring, preventive healthcare, and mental wellness.

Goyal, who has personally invested Rs 50 lakh into this venture, sees Continue not just as a business but as a passion project. His journey towards health consciousness, where he lost 15 kg over four years, aligns with the ethos of Continue. This initiative comes after his previous investment in Ultrahuman, a health-tech company known for its wearable technology that monitors vital health metrics.

The startup, still in its nascent stages, has already listed Goyal as the director alongside ex-Zomato and Blinkit executive Ashish Goel.

However, Zomato has clarified that Continue remains a personal venture of Goyal and is not integrated into Zomato's current business operations, which continue to focus on food delivery, quick commerce through Blinkit, B2B supplies with Hyperpure, and live events with District.