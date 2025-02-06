Zomato board approves company name change to ‘Eternal Limited’

New Delhi: Zomato announced that its board has approved renaming the company from ‘Zomato Limited’ to ‘Eternal Limited’.

The company shared the development in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), stating that its board of directors approved the name change on February 6, 2025.

In a letter to the shareholders, Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, explained the rationale behind the change in a letter, emphasising that Eternal reflects the company’s long-term vision beyond food delivery. “When we acquired Blinkit, we started using ‘Eternal’ internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. Today, with Blinkit becoming a significant driver of our future, we feel the time is right to make this change public,” Goyal wrote.

He further elaborated that the name "Eternal" is not just a rebranding but a mission statement, symbolising continuous evolution and perseverance. “True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility but on a quiet understanding of our limitations and the drive to be better than yesterday,” he added.

Once approved, the company's corporate website will transition to Eternal.com, and its stock ticker will change from ZOMATO to ETERNAL.

Under the Eternal umbrella, four major businesses will operate: Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.