Zoil announces Milind Soman as brand ambassador

Mumbai: Zoil announced Milind Soman as the brand's official ambassador. The partnership aligns Zoil’s commitment to healthy, flavorful cooking with Soman's advocacy for holistic wellness and nutrition.

Zoil introduced the world's first Zero Oil Kitchen — a dining experience where every dish is crafted without a single drop of oil, cream, or butter. Prepared using proprietary processes, Zoil provides healthy eating options without the heaviness of traditional cooking fats.

"We are thrilled to welcome Milind Soman to the Zoil family," said Suman Bharti, Founder of Zoil. "His dedication to fitness and healthy living perfectly embodies our brand philosophy that delicious, authentic flavors don't require excessive oil. Milind's incredible fitness journey and lifestyle choices make him the ideal representative for our mission to revolutionize Indian cooking."

Soman talked about representing the brand, “I've always believed that nutrition is the foundation of good health and Zoil's innovative approach to preserving authentic flavors while eliminating unhealthy oils resonates with my personal philosophy. I'm happy to help spread awareness about how we can enjoy the rich tastes we love without compromising our health."

The collaboration will feature Soman in a comprehensive marketing campaign across social media platforms. He will also showcase how Zoil products enable consumers to prepare traditional favorites with authentic taste but zero oil.