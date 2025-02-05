Zepto x Skoda: The collab no one hoped for

New Delhi: Zepto has announced a partnership with Skoda India to deliver cars directly to customers' doorsteps starting February 8.

With this move, Zepto aims to extend the idea of quick commerce beyond everyday necessities to cars.

"Humare pass mixer hai, phone hai, tablet hai, aur abb…" is the tagline of the advertisement for this partnership, which takes a well-known turn towards the unthinkable by including a car.

Ad film:

The company partnered with Park+, a car care solutions provider, in November to launch 15 high-end car care items in eight Indian cities. By providing quick access to necessities like cleaning kits, comfort accessories, and maintenance tools, this alliance aims to improve convenience for vehicle owners.

The centre of the discussion is whether this service is essentially a new marketing strategy or if it signifies a substantial change in the way people buy cars.