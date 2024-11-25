Zepto launches its in-house advertising service 'Jarvis'

Zepto said that Jarvis has already generated over 4% of advertising income as a percentage of sales

New Delhi: Zepto has launched Jarvis—an advertising service intended for its in-house advertising solutions for brands and sellers on the platform.

Jarvis helps small and large brands increase brand salience and platform sales by running optimised and focused campaigns for Zepto’s users.

Zepto said that Jarvis has already served more than 15+ billion ad impressions, generating well over 4% of advertising income as a percentage of sales, and continues to grow rapidly.

The industry benchmark for ad revenues in quick commerce is around 3%-3.5% currently, according to Bofa Global Research, 2024.

The platform is on track to reach Rs 1000+ crore annualised run rate by the end of FY25, said Zepto.

“Jarvis represents the convergence of quick commerce agility and advertising sophistication. We've engineered a solution that addresses the full spectrum of marketing challenges, from upper-funnel brand saliency to lower-funnel conversions, all powered by real-time insights. Our comprehensive suite of tools empowers brands with smart control and efficiency. Launching Jarvis in just 4 months shows the incredible collaboration between our engineering, data science, and product teams, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in quick commerce through technology,” said Ashwini Kumar Patil, VP of Product.

Jarvis is designed to help sellers listed on the Zepto Platform increase visibility and sales, delivering up to 8x returns on ad spending. It allows brands to directly connect with the platform users and build long-term brand relationships. Zepto is becoming a key platform for brands to expand their reach and drive sales.

"Jarvis is developed based on key insights from Zepto’s journey, and even in these early stages, we’re seeing sellers enhance product discovery and maximise ad spend returns. Jarvis will play a critical role in driving growth, especially for smaller businesses with limited resources, thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly interface," said Koushik Kottamasu, Director of Engineering—Growth and Monetisation.