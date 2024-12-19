Zepto delivers Bata India products in 10-minute

New Delhi: Bata India has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to provide swift delivery of their fashion and festive footwear collections.
The growing quick commerce market, with a CAGR of over 4.5%, has driven a rapid surge in demand for fashion products.
Gunjan Shah, CEO of Bata India, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “At Bata, we’re constantly transforming & innovating to meet the needs of our customers, and our partnership with Zepto marks a significant step in that journey. We wanted to strengthen our omni-channel presence to ensure that customers can shop for our stylish and high-quality footwear in the way that best suits them—whether online, in-store, or now, with rapid doorstep delivery. Today's consumers seek the convenience of having everything delivered to them, and this collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance accessibility.”
Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, said, “We are excited to partner with India’s leading footwear brand, Bata and bring their stylish & comfortable range of footwear to our customers at lightning speed. This collaboration is all about convenience, speed and making a wide variety of styles available to our consumers to choose from. We are united in our goal to enhance the shopping experience, redefining how quickly people can access stylish and quality shoes, making it easier for them to express their personal style on the go.”