Zepto delivers 2 crore late-night snack orders in 2024, Mumbai leads with 31.5 lakh

New Delhi: Zepto delivered around 2 crore packets of snacks between midnight and 4 AM to beat the late-night cravings of its customers in 2024 with Mumbai a city that never sleeps– alone accounting for 31.5 lakh of those orders.

The quick delivery buzz was quite evident with Zepto making its fastest delivery this year in 25 seconds, according to a company statement that gave insights into consumer behaviour across Indian cities.

Bengaluru residents exhibited a penchant for self-care with 28,000 massagers ordered late at night, Zepto said, while Delhites showcased their savoury taste buds with 12 lakh Lay’s Magic Masala orders.

Additionally, the diversity of products ordered highlights unique local preferences–a tea enthusiast from Kolkata purchased 96 packs of Tata Tea Gold and a spiritual shopper from Gurugram 707 pooja essentials.

The Mumbai-based company took a funny dig on quirky combinations that emerged from user orders, such as dumbells and samosas, pooja essentials and tonic water, or knives and Dettol, among others.

"Delivery partners travelled 34 crore kilometres in total–equal to 8,000 rounds of Earth," it shared.

In Chennai, a customer ordered 481 watermelons during the year, while a pet lover stocked up on pet food, ordering over 5,200 units throughout the year.

"9 lakh karelas, 1.3 lakh tindas, 77 lakh bhindis, 23 lakh lauki, and 40 lakh baigans made their way to homes," Zepto said.

2024 was quite a happening year for Zepto as well. It raised USD 350 million in November 2024, which it said marked the largest 100% domestic fundraising within India’s startup ecosystem. This came shortly after the USD 665 million fundraising in June 2024.

Led by Motilal Oswal's Private Wealth Division, the latest round included investments from Indian HNIs, family offices, and leading financial institutions.

The company marginally brought down its losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1,272.4 crore in 2022-23, as per data shared by Tofler.

It posted a revenue of Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, a more than two-fold increase from Rs 2,025 crore in the previous fiscal.