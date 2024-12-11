Zepto Cafe to launch as a standalone app next week: CEO Aadit Palicha

New Delhi: Zepto is expanding its culinary offerings with the launch of a separate app for its Zepto Cafe. The announcement came directly from Zepto's Co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha.

In a post on LinkedIn, Palicha confirmed that Zepto Cafe will debut its own application next week. He emphasised the rapid growth of the cafe segment, stating, "Café is scaling rapidly: we're launching 100+ cafes a month and already clocking 30K orders/day."

The separate app is designed to streamline the ordering process for customers looking for quick snacks and beverages alongside Zepto's grocery delivery service.

Originally launched in April 2022, Zepto Cafe has seen significant success, contributing to the company's ambition to hit an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 1,000 crore by the next fiscal year. The standalone app will allow Zepto to focus more intently on this lucrative business segment, providing users with an experience tailored specifically to food and drink options.

This strategic move is seen as Zepto's response to the growing demand for quick meal solutions in urban India, positioning itself in direct competition with established food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.