Zepto appoints its Chief Brand Officer Chandan Mendiratta as Chief Culture Officer

New Delhi: Zepto's HR head, Martin Dinesh Gomez, has resigned. Following this, the company has reoriented the function of the Chief Culture Officer and named Chandan Mendiratta for the post.

Gomez put in his papers in September and is serving his notice period at the firm.

Mendiratta, Zepto's Chief Brand Officer, will now be the chief culture officer, responsible for HR and operational responsibilities.

Mendiratta will be responsible for employer engagement and branding.

Mendiratta has been associated with the company since January 2024 in the Chief Brand Officer role.

Before that, he was the Chief Growth Officer at ClassPlus. Before that, he was the Head of Brand Marketing at Zomato.

The spokesperson denied media reports of company co-founder Aadit Palicha taking over the HR role.

The Mumbai-based firm secured USD 350 million in funding in November, which included investments from Indian HNIs, family offices, and leading financial institutions.

The young entrepreneur said the purpose of the round was purely to increase domestic ownership on the way to IPO sometime in the calendar year 2025.

"That's our ambition...of course, capital markets may change, but for now, we're optimistic if the business continues to perform as well, that we will go public in calendar 2025," he said.