Zepto aims for IPO in 2025

Zepto is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2025, as confirmed by its co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha.

The announcement comes on the heels of a significant funding round, where Zepto secured USD 350 million from marquee domestic investors.

Palicha emphasised the company's clear trajectory towards becoming fully Indian-owned and achieving profit after tax (PAT) positivity in the next financial year.

He dismissed criticisms that quick commerce disrupts traditional Kirana stores, stating that such claims lack data support and overlook the sector's job creation and economic benefits.

The funding round aims to increase domestic ownership, preparing Zepto for its public listing.

Palicha expressed optimism about going public in 2025, contingent on continued business performance and market conditions.

Zepto is also in the process of shifting its domicile from Singapore to India to facilitate this IPO.

Currently, Zepto operates in about two dozen cities, with plans to expand to over 50 cities by the next quarter. It has already achieved a billion-dollar top line in April-May 2024 and is set to multiply that base, positioning itself as one of India's fastest-growing consumer companies.

The company's expansion strategy includes scaling up its Zepto Cafe. Despite competition from rivals like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, Palicha believes the market is large enough to support multiple players, focusing on Zepto's execution rather than direct competition.