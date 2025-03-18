Zeno India appoints Anmol Jalta as Digital and Creative Lead

New Delhi: Zeno India, an integrated communications agency, has appointed Anmol Jalta as its Digital and Creative Lead. In her new role, Jalta will drive the agency’s creative vision, digital strategy and innovation.

Jalta has experience in creative strategy, digital marketing and brand storytelling. She has worked on campaigns for companies like Reckitt, Adobe, Mastercard, Motorola, and Intel.

Before joining Zeno, she built the Content Marketing practice at the B2B tech firm MathCo and worked on omni-channel marketing campaigns.

“Jalta’s expertise aligns perfectly with Zeno’s mission of driving audience-focused, business-impacting communications,” said Abhishek Gulyani, Managing Director, Zeno India, and Head of Corporate Affairs, APAC. “As the media and digital landscape continues to shift, her leadership will help us craft innovative, culture-driven storytelling that delivers tangible value for brands.”

Jalta said, “Creativity, data, and technology must work together to shape impactful brand narratives. In close collaboration with Zeno’s talented team members, I am eager to drive campaigns that push the boundaries of creative storytelling, engage audiences and deliver real business impact.”