Zee Entertainment appoints Rohit Suri as Chief Human Resources Officer

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment has appointed Rohit Suri as the Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from May12, 2025.

In this role, Suri will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Mumbai and will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka.

Suri has experience in talent development and will be responsible for strengthening the human capital and enhancing the overall capabilities of the workforce at the Company.

His role will encompass the implementation of HR policies and strategies to drive a high-performance and collaborative work culture.

Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “Human capital remains the cornerstone of our success at Zee as we progress to achieve our targeted goals for a robust future. I am glad to welcome Suri, who joins us at a pertinent juncture, as we aim to strengthen the HR operations, people strategy and overall organisational culture to build a future-ready workplace. With his strong expertise and understanding in talent development and cultural integration, especially within the Media and Entertainment sector, we look forward to fostering an environment of higher innovation and collaboration in the Company.”

Suri said, “I am pleased to join Zee at a pivotal time as it marches forward with clear, strategic goals to define the future of the Media and Entertainment industry. Across the sector, Zee has always been recognised for nurturing an entrepreneurial culture and building leaders for tomorrow. I am excited to drive this momentum forward and cultivate a more performance-oriented environment that contributes meaningfully to the overall strategic growth plans of the Company.”

Suri has 25+ years of experience across consumer internet, technology and media companies. He has worked across South Asia, APAC and Europe.

Suri was previously associated with Netflix India as the Head of Talent and has served at companies in the technology and entertainment industries.